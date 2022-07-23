Which is a stronger base: ethoxide ion or acetate ion? Give pKb values (without looking them up) to support your choice.
Consider the type of orbitals involved, and rank the following nitrogen compounds in order of decreasing basicity. 2. Rank the conjugate acids in order of increasing acidity. (Hint: These two orders should be the same!)
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Key Concepts
Basicity and Acidity
Orbital Hybridization
Resonance Effects
Like nitrogen and carbon, oxygen also shows this same hybridization effect on acidity. Both of the following compounds can lose a proton from a positively charged oxygen with three bonds to give a conjugate base containing a neutral oxygen with two bonds. One of these structures has pKa = −2.4, while the other has pKa = −8.0.
a. Show the reaction of each compound with water.
b. Match each structure with its pKa, and explain your choice.
Rank the following acids in decreasing order of their acid strength. In each case, explain why the previous compound should be a stronger acid than the one that follows it.
Consider each pair of bases, and explain which one is more basic. Draw their conjugate acids, and show which one is a stronger acid.
(a)
(b)
Give the structures of their conjugate acids, and estimate their pKas from similar compounds in Appendix 4.
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Label the conjugate acids and bases, and show any inductive stabilization. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products. Try to do this without using a table of pKa values, but if you need a hint, you can consult Appendix 4.
j. CF3CH2O– + FCH2CH2OH