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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 16
Chapter 2, Problem 16

Consider the type of orbitals involved, and rank the following nitrogen compounds in order of decreasing basicity. 2. Rank the conjugate acids in order of increasing acidity. (Hint: These two orders should be the same!)

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Identify the type of nitrogen atom in each compound. The first image shows three compounds: a primary amine, an imine, and a nitrile. The second image shows a secondary amine, a nitrile, and another secondary amine.
Consider the hybridization of the nitrogen atom in each compound. In primary and secondary amines, the nitrogen is sp³ hybridized, in imines, the nitrogen is sp² hybridized, and in nitriles, the nitrogen is sp hybridized.
Understand that the basicity of nitrogen compounds is influenced by the availability of the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom. The more available the lone pair, the more basic the compound.
Rank the compounds based on the hybridization and availability of the lone pair. sp³ hybridized nitrogen (amines) is more basic than sp² (imines), which is more basic than sp (nitriles). Therefore, primary and secondary amines are more basic than imines, which are more basic than nitriles.
For the conjugate acids, the order of increasing acidity is the reverse of the basicity order. The more basic the compound, the less acidic its conjugate acid. Therefore, the conjugate acids of nitriles are more acidic than those of imines, which are more acidic than those of amines.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basicity and Acidity

Basicity refers to the ability of a compound to accept protons (H+), while acidity is the ability to donate protons. In organic chemistry, the strength of a base is often inversely related to the strength of its conjugate acid. Understanding these concepts is crucial for ranking compounds based on their basicity and acidity.
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Understanding the difference between basicity and nucleophilicity.

Orbital Hybridization

Orbital hybridization describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can influence the reactivity and properties of molecules. The type of hybridization (sp, sp2, sp3) affects the electron density around the nitrogen atom, which in turn impacts its basicity. Recognizing the hybridization of nitrogen in different compounds is essential for determining their relative basicity.
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Resonance Effects

Resonance involves the delocalization of electrons across multiple structures, which can stabilize or destabilize a molecule. In the context of nitrogen compounds, resonance can affect the availability of the lone pair on nitrogen for protonation, thereby influencing basicity. Understanding how resonance structures contribute to the stability of conjugate acids is key to ranking their acidity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which is a stronger base: ethoxide ion or acetate ion? Give pKb values (without looking them up) to support your choice.

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Textbook Question

Like nitrogen and carbon, oxygen also shows this same hybridization effect on acidity. Both of the following compounds can lose a proton from a positively charged oxygen with three bonds to give a conjugate base containing a neutral oxygen with two bonds. One of these structures has pKa = −2.4, while the other has pKa = −8.0.

a. Show the reaction of each compound with water.

b. Match each structure with its pKa, and explain your choice.

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Textbook Question

Rank the following acids in decreasing order of their acid strength. In each case, explain why the previous compound should be a stronger acid than the one that follows it.

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Textbook Question

Consider each pair of bases, and explain which one is more basic. Draw their conjugate acids, and show which one is a stronger acid.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Give the structures of their conjugate acids, and estimate their pKas from similar compounds in Appendix 4.

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Textbook Question

Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Label the conjugate acids and bases, and show any inductive stabilization. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products. Try to do this without using a table of pKa values, but if you need a hint, you can consult Appendix 4.

j. CF3CH2O + FCH2CH2OH

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