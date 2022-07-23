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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 32e,f
Chapter 2, Problem 32e,f

Predict which member of each pair is more soluble in water. Explain your prediction.
(e)
(f)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of solubility in water. Solubility is influenced by the ability of a compound to interact with water molecules, typically through hydrogen bonding or dipole-dipole interactions. Polar compounds or those with functional groups capable of hydrogen bonding are generally more soluble in water.
Step 2: Identify the functional groups present in each compound of the pair. Look for groups such as hydroxyl (-OH), amino (-NH2), or carboxyl (-COOH) that can form hydrogen bonds with water.
Step 3: Compare the polarity of the compounds. A compound with more polar functional groups or a higher overall polarity will generally be more soluble in water.
Step 4: Consider the molecular size and structure. Larger molecules or those with extensive non-polar regions may be less soluble due to the reduced ability to interact with water.
Step 5: Make a prediction based on the analysis. Choose the compound with more polar functional groups or a structure that facilitates better interaction with water as the more soluble member of the pair.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Molecules with polar bonds have a partial positive and negative charge, making them more likely to interact with water, which is a polar solvent. Understanding polarity helps predict solubility, as polar molecules tend to dissolve better in polar solvents like water.
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Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a strong type of dipole-dipole interaction that occurs when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine. Molecules capable of hydrogen bonding with water are generally more soluble because they can form strong interactions with water molecules, enhancing solubility.
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Molecular Structure

The molecular structure, including the presence of functional groups, affects solubility. Functional groups such as hydroxyl (-OH) or amine (-NH2) can increase solubility in water due to their ability to form hydrogen bonds. Analyzing the structure helps determine which molecule has more interactions with water, influencing solubility.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict which member of each pair is more soluble in water. Explain your prediction.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

N-Methylpyrrolidine has a boiling point of 81 °C, and piperidine has a boiling point of 106 °C.

c. N,N-Dimethylformamide has a boiling point of 150 °C, and N-methylacetamide has a boiling point of 206 °C, for a difference of 56 °C. Explain why these two nitrogen-containing isomers have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amine isomers. Also explain why these two amides have higher boiling points than any of the other four compounds shown (two amines, an ether, and an alcohol).

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Textbook Question

Diethyl ether and butan-1-ol are isomers, and they have similar solubilities in water. Their boiling points are very different, however. Explain why these two compounds have similar solubility properties but dramatically different boiling points.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pure compounds can form hydrogen bonds? Which can form hydrogen bonds with water? Which ones do you expect to be soluble in water?

e. CH3(CH2)3CH3

f. CH2=CH—CH2CH3

g. CH3COCH3

h. CH3CH2COOH

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Textbook Question

Predict which member of each pair is more soluble in water. Explain your prediction.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

N-Methylpyrrolidine has a boiling point of 81 °C, and piperidine has a boiling point of 106 °C.

b. Tetrahydropyran has a boiling point of 88 °C, and cyclopentanol has a boiling point of 141 °C. These two isomers have a boiling point difference of 53 °C. Explain why the two oxygen-containing isomers have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amine isomers.

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