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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 33
Chapter 2, Problem 33

Diethyl ether and butan-1-ol are isomers, and they have similar solubilities in water. Their boiling points are very different, however. Explain why these two compounds have similar solubility properties but dramatically different boiling points.

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Begin by understanding the concept of isomers. Isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. Diethyl ether and butan-1-ol both have the molecular formula C4H10O, but their structures differ significantly.
Examine the solubility properties of both compounds. Solubility in water is influenced by the ability of a compound to form hydrogen bonds with water molecules. Both diethyl ether and butan-1-ol can form hydrogen bonds due to the presence of an oxygen atom, which explains their similar solubility.
Consider the structural differences between diethyl ether and butan-1-ol. Diethyl ether is an ether, with an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups, while butan-1-ol is an alcohol, with an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom and an alkyl group. This structural difference impacts their boiling points.
Analyze the boiling point differences. The boiling point of a compound is influenced by intermolecular forces. Butan-1-ol can form strong hydrogen bonds due to the presence of the hydroxyl group (-OH), leading to a higher boiling point. Diethyl ether, lacking a hydroxyl group, primarily exhibits weaker van der Waals forces, resulting in a lower boiling point.
Conclude by summarizing that the similar solubility is due to the ability of both compounds to interact with water through hydrogen bonding, while the difference in boiling points is due to the presence of stronger hydrogen bonding in butan-1-ol compared to the weaker van der Waals forces in diethyl ether.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. Diethyl ether and butan-1-ol are isomers, meaning they have the same number of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms but differ in how these atoms are connected. This structural difference leads to variations in physical properties such as boiling points and solubility.
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Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a strong type of dipole-dipole interaction that occurs when hydrogen is bonded to electronegative atoms like oxygen. Butan-1-ol can form hydrogen bonds due to its hydroxyl group, which significantly increases its boiling point compared to diethyl ether, which lacks this capability. This difference in hydrogen bonding capacity explains the disparity in boiling points between the two compounds.
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Solubility in Water

Solubility in water is influenced by the ability of a compound to interact with water molecules. Both diethyl ether and butan-1-ol have similar solubility because they can form interactions with water, albeit through different mechanisms. Diethyl ether can engage in dipole-dipole interactions, while butan-1-ol can form hydrogen bonds, allowing both to dissolve in water to a comparable extent.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict which member of each pair is more soluble in water. Explain your prediction.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Predict which member of each pair is more soluble in water. Explain your prediction.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

N-Methylpyrrolidine has a boiling point of 81 °C, and piperidine has a boiling point of 106 °C.

c. N,N-Dimethylformamide has a boiling point of 150 °C, and N-methylacetamide has a boiling point of 206 °C, for a difference of 56 °C. Explain why these two nitrogen-containing isomers have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amine isomers. Also explain why these two amides have higher boiling points than any of the other four compounds shown (two amines, an ether, and an alcohol).

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Textbook Question

Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.

(a) CH3CH2OCH3 or CH3CH(OH)CH3

(b) CH3CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Predict which member of each pair is more soluble in water. Explain your prediction.

(a)

(b)

1471
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Textbook Question

N-Methylpyrrolidine has a boiling point of 81 °C, and piperidine has a boiling point of 106 °C.

b. Tetrahydropyran has a boiling point of 88 °C, and cyclopentanol has a boiling point of 141 °C. These two isomers have a boiling point difference of 53 °C. Explain why the two oxygen-containing isomers have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amine isomers.

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