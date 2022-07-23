Predict which member of each pair is more soluble in water. Explain your prediction.
(e)
(f)
Predict which member of each pair is more soluble in water. Explain your prediction.
(e)
(f)
Diethyl ether and butan-1-ol are isomers, and they have similar solubilities in water. Their boiling points are very different, however. Explain why these two compounds have similar solubility properties but dramatically different boiling points.
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(a) CH3CH2OCH3 or CH3CH(OH)CH3
(b) CH3CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(e)
(f)
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(c) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 or (CH3)2CH2CH2CH3
(d) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2Cl
N-Methylpyrrolidine has a boiling point of 81 °C, and piperidine has a boiling point of 106 °C.
b. Tetrahydropyran has a boiling point of 88 °C, and cyclopentanol has a boiling point of 141 °C. These two isomers have a boiling point difference of 53 °C. Explain why the two oxygen-containing isomers have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amine isomers.