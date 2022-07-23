Rank the following species in order of increasing acidity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
HF NH3 H2SO4 CH3OH CH3COOH H3O+ H2O
Rank the following species in order of increasing acidity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
HF NH3 H2SO4 CH3OH CH3COOH H3O+ H2O
All of the following compounds can react as acids. Without using a table of acidities, rank them in order of increasing acidity. Explain your ranking.
a. CH3CH2SO3H
b. CH3CH2OH
c. CH3CH2COOH
d. CH3CHClCOOH
e. ClCH2CH2COOH
The following compound can become protonated on any of the three nitrogen atoms. One of these nitrogens is much more basic than the others, however.
b. Determine which nitrogen atom is the most basic.
The Ka of phenylacetic acid is 5.2 × 10−5, and the pKa of propionic acid is 4.87.
c. Predict whether the following equilibrium will favor the reactants or the products.
Rank the following species in order of increasing basicity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
NH3 CH3O– H2O CH3COO– NaOH NH2– HSO4–
The following compound can become protonated on any of the three nitrogen atoms. One of these nitrogens is much more basic than the others, however.
a. Draw the important resonance forms of the products of protonation on each of the three nitrogen atoms.