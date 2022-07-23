All of the following compounds can react as acids. Without using a table of acidities, rank them in order of increasing acidity. Explain your ranking.
a. CH3CH2SO3H
b. CH3CH2OH
c. CH3CH2COOH
d. CH3CHClCOOH
e. ClCH2CH2COOH
All of the following compounds can react as acids. Without using a table of acidities, rank them in order of increasing acidity. Explain your ranking.
a. CH3CH2SO3H
b. CH3CH2OH
c. CH3CH2COOH
d. CH3CHClCOOH
e. ClCH2CH2COOH
The Ka of phenylacetic acid is 5.2 × 10−5, and the pKa of propionic acid is 4.87.
a. Calculate the pKa of phenylacetic acid and the Ka of propionic acid.
b. Which of these is the stronger acid? Calculate how much stronger an acid it is.
The following compound can become protonated on any of the three nitrogen atoms. One of these nitrogens is much more basic than the others, however.
b. Determine which nitrogen atom is the most basic.
The following compounds are listed in increasing order of acidity. In each case, the most acidic proton is shown in red.
b. Explain why X is a stronger acid than W.
c. Explain why Y is a stronger acid than X.
d. Explain why Z is a stronger acid than Y.
Rank the following species in order of increasing basicity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
NH3 CH3O– H2O CH3COO– NaOH NH2– HSO4–
The following compound can become protonated on any of the three nitrogen atoms. One of these nitrogens is much more basic than the others, however.
a. Draw the important resonance forms of the products of protonation on each of the three nitrogen atoms.