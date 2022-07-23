All of the following compounds can react as acids. Without using a table of acidities, rank them in order of increasing acidity. Explain your ranking.
a. CH3CH2SO3H
b. CH3CH2OH
c. CH3CH2COOH
d. CH3CHClCOOH
e. ClCH2CH2COOH
All of the following compounds can react as acids. Without using a table of acidities, rank them in order of increasing acidity. Explain your ranking.
a. CH3CH2SO3H
b. CH3CH2OH
c. CH3CH2COOH
d. CH3CHClCOOH
e. ClCH2CH2COOH
The Ka of phenylacetic acid is 5.2 × 10−5, and the pKa of propionic acid is 4.87.
a. Calculate the pKa of phenylacetic acid and the Ka of propionic acid.
b. Which of these is the stronger acid? Calculate how much stronger an acid it is.
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(a) CH3CH2OCH3 or CH3CH(OH)CH3
(b) CH3CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(e)
(f)
Rank the following species in order of increasing basicity. Explain your reasons for ordering them as you do.
NH3 CH3O– H2O CH3COO– NaOH NH2– HSO4–
Predict which compound in each pair has the higher boiling point. Explain your prediction.
(c) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 or (CH3)2CH2CH2CH3
(d) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2Cl