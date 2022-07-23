Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 51f,g
Chapter 10, Problem 51f,g

Propose structures for intermediates and products (F) through (G)
Flowchart illustrating alkynide synthesis with labeled intermediates and products from (A) to (K) using various reagents.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction sequence starting with 1-bromobutane. The first reaction involves KOH and H2O, which typically leads to elimination to form an alkene. This step produces intermediate (A), likely 1-butene.
Step 2: Intermediate (A) reacts with sodium (Na), which is a strong reducing agent. This step likely forms a carbanion or a radical intermediate (B).
Step 3: Intermediate (B) reacts with ethyl bromide (CH3CH2Br) in an SN2 reaction, leading to the formation of intermediate (C), which is likely a longer-chain alkane (pentane).
Step 4: The reaction with Mg and ether converts 1-bromobutane into a Grignard reagent (D). This reagent reacts with CH3(CH2)3CHO in the presence of H3O+ to form intermediate (E), likely an alcohol.
Step 5: Intermediate (E) undergoes dehydration with H2SO4 and heat to form an alkene. This alkene is subjected to ozonolysis (O3, -78°C, followed by (CH3)2S), leading to cleavage and formation of aldehydes (F). Subsequent reactions involve bromination, elimination, and hydroboration-oxidation to form intermediates (G) through (K).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, which are transient species formed during the reaction. A clear grasp of mechanisms helps predict the structure of intermediates and products based on the starting materials and the type of reaction occurring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds during reactions, as they dictate reactivity, polarity, and the types of intermediates that may form. This knowledge is vital for proposing accurate structures for intermediates and products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical properties and reactions. It is important to consider stereochemical factors when proposing structures for intermediates and products, as different stereoisomers can lead to different reactivity and product outcomes. Understanding concepts like chirality and conformational analysis is key to accurately representing molecular structures.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose structures for intermediates and products (A) through (D)

668
views
Textbook Question

Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.

c. 1-(hydroxymethyl)cyclohexanol

901
views
Textbook Question

Propose structures for intermediates and products (A) through (D).

801
views
Textbook Question

Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.

a. 1-methylcyclohexanol

1392
views
Textbook Question

Many hunting dogs enjoy standing nose-to-nose with a skunk while barking furiously, oblivious to the skunk spray directed toward them. One moderately effective way of lessening the amount of odor is to wash the dog in a bath containing dilute hydrogen peroxide, sodium bicarbonate, and some mild dish detergent. Use chemical reactions to describe how this mixture helps to remove the skunk spray from the dog. The two major components of skunk oil are 3-methylbutane-1-thiol and but-2-ene-1-thiol.

989
views
Textbook Question

Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.

b. cyclohexylmethanol

1504
views