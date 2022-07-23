Functional Group Compatibility

Functional group compatibility refers to the ability of different functional groups to coexist and react without interfering with each other. In the case of the incorrect Grignard synthesis, the presence of the nitrogen atom in the starting material can lead to complications, as Grignard reagents are sensitive to protic functional groups, which can result in side reactions or the failure of the intended reaction. Recognizing these compatibility issues is key to evaluating the synthesis.