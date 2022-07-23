Textbook Question
Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.
(c)
(d)
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Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.
(c)
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) sec-butylmagnesium iodide + D2O
(b) n-butyllithium + CH3CH2OH
(c) isobutylmagnesium bromide + but-1-yne
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(a) CH3–(CH2)8–CHO
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d)
(e)
Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(d) cyclopentyl propyl ketone
Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.
(b)