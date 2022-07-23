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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 22d,e
Chapter 10, Problem 22d,e

Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d)
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction involving cyclohexyl lithium and acetic acid. Cyclohexyl lithium (C6H11Li) is an organolithium compound, which acts as a strong base and nucleophile. Acetic acid (CH3COOH) is a carboxylic acid and can donate a proton (H⁺).
Step 2: In the first reaction, cyclohexyl lithium will abstract the acidic proton from acetic acid. This results in the formation of cyclohexane (C6H12) and lithium acetate (CH3COOLi). The reaction mechanism involves proton transfer.
Step 3: Analyze the second reaction involving phenylmagnesium bromide (C6H5MgBr) and deuterium oxide (D2O). Phenylmagnesium bromide is a Grignard reagent, which is highly reactive and acts as a nucleophile. D2O is heavy water, and the deuterium atom (D) can act as a proton donor.
Step 4: In the second reaction, the phenyl group (C6H5-) from phenylmagnesium bromide will abstract the deuterium atom from D2O. This results in the formation of benzene-d1 (C6H5D) and magnesium bromide hydroxide (MgBrOD). The reaction mechanism involves proton (or deuterium) transfer.
Step 5: Summarize the products: For the first reaction, the products are cyclohexane and lithium acetate. For the second reaction, the products are benzene-d1 and magnesium bromide hydroxide. These reactions demonstrate acid-base chemistry and the reactivity of organometallic compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity patterns and the types of reactions that can occur, which is essential for determining the products of a given reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism plays a role. Understanding stereochemical outcomes can influence the selectivity and yield of desired products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a) sec-butylmagnesium iodide + D2O

(b) n-butyllithium + CH3CH2OH

(c) isobutylmagnesium bromide + but-1-yne

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Textbook Question

Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.

(c) trans-oct-3-ene

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.

(d) cyclopentyl propyl ketone

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Textbook Question

Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.

(b)

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