Textbook Question
Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.
(a)
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Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.
(a)
Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(c) trans-oct-3-ene
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d)
(e)
Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(a) octane
Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(d) cyclopentyl propyl ketone
Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.
(b)