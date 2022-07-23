Aldehyde Structure and Reactivity

Aldehydes are characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to at least one hydrogen atom. This structure makes them more reactive than ketones, as they can be easily reduced to alcohols. In the given compound, CH3-(CH2)8-CHO, the aldehyde group is at the terminal position, making it a primary aldehyde that will yield a primary alcohol upon reduction.