Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(d)
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(d)
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(c) Ph-COOH
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(a) CH3–(CH2)8–CHO
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(f)
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of LiALH4 followed by hydrolysis with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(c) Ph-COOH
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of LiAlH4 followed by hydrolysis with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(a) CH3–(CH2)8–CHO