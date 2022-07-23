Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(d)
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(d)
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(e)
Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.
(c)
(d)
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(a) CH3–(CH2)8–CHO
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(f)
Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.
(b)