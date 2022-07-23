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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 24c
Chapter 10, Problem 24c

Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(c) Ph-COOH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the given compound. The compound Ph-COOH contains a carboxylic acid functional group (-COOH) attached to a benzene ring (Ph).
Step 2: Recall the reactivity of NaBH4. Sodium borohydride (NaBH4) is a mild reducing agent that typically reduces aldehydes and ketones to their corresponding alcohols but does not reduce carboxylic acids under standard conditions.
Step 3: Consider the solvent. The reaction is stated to occur in methanol, which does not alter the reducing ability of NaBH4 toward carboxylic acids. Carboxylic acids are generally resistant to reduction by NaBH4.
Step 4: Predict the outcome. Since NaBH4 does not reduce carboxylic acids, the compound Ph-COOH will remain unchanged in this reaction.
Step 5: Conclude the reaction. The product of the reaction will be the same as the starting material, Ph-COOH, because NaBH4 does not affect carboxylic acids under these conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or the decrease in oxidation state by a molecule. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of carbonyl groups (like aldehydes and ketones) to alcohols. Sodium borohydride (NaBH4) is a common reducing agent that selectively reduces carbonyl compounds, making it essential to understand its reactivity in predicting products.
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Sodium Borohydride (NaBH4)

Sodium borohydride is a mild reducing agent commonly used in organic synthesis. It is particularly effective for reducing aldehydes and ketones to their corresponding alcohols, but it does not typically reduce carboxylic acids directly. Understanding its selectivity and the conditions under which it operates is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions involving NaBH4.
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Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carboxyl group (-COOH). They are generally more oxidized than aldehydes and ketones, making them less reactive towards mild reducing agents like NaBH4. In the context of the question, recognizing that NaBH4 does not reduce carboxylic acids directly is key to predicting the reaction products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.

(a) CH3–(CH2)8–CHO

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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of NaBH4 with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Point out the flaws in the following incorrect Grignard syntheses.

(b)

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