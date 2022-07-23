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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 38b
Chapter 10, Problem 38b

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(b)

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1
Step 1: Identify the target alcohol structure. The product is a cyclohexane ring with a methyl group and an alcohol group attached to adjacent carbons. The alcohol group is on a wedge (indicating stereochemistry), and the methyl group is also on a wedge.
Step 2: Determine the appropriate alkene precursor. To synthesize this alcohol, the precursor should be a cyclohexene with a methyl group attached to one of the double-bonded carbons. This ensures regioselectivity during the addition reaction.
Step 3: Choose the reaction conditions for hydroxylation. To add the hydroxyl group with stereochemistry, use hydroboration-oxidation. This involves two steps: (a) reaction with BH₃ or a borane derivative to add the boron atom anti-Markovnikov and syn to the methyl group, and (b) oxidation with H₂O₂/NaOH to replace the boron atom with an OH group.
Step 4: Ensure stereochemical control. Hydroboration-oxidation proceeds with syn addition, meaning the OH group and the methyl group will be added to the same face of the cyclohexane ring, matching the stereochemistry of the target alcohol.
Step 5: Verify the product. After the reaction, confirm that the alcohol group and methyl group are on adjacent carbons and both are on the same face of the ring (wedge orientation). This matches the target structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Reactivity

Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon double bond. Their reactivity is primarily due to this double bond, which can undergo various reactions such as electrophilic addition. Understanding the types of reactions that alkenes can participate in is crucial for synthesizing alcohols from them.
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Hydroboration-Oxidation

Hydroboration-oxidation is a two-step reaction process used to convert alkenes into alcohols. In the first step, an alkene reacts with borane (BH3) to form an organoborane intermediate, which is then oxidized in the second step using hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and a base. This method provides a syn addition of water across the double bond, leading to the formation of alcohols with anti-Markovnikov selectivity.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, while the halide (X) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This principle is essential for predicting the outcome of reactions involving alkenes and is particularly relevant when determining the structure of the resulting alcohol after synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.

(a) octan-3-ol from hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.

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Textbook Question

Write structures for a homologous series of alcohols (R―OH) having from one to six carbons.

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Textbook Question

Starting from bromobenzene and any other reagents and solvents you need, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. Any of these products may be used as starting materials in subsequent parts of this problem.

d. 3-phenylprop-2-en-1-ol

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