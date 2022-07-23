Aldehyde Reactivity

Aldehydes, such as hexanal, are characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the terminal position of the carbon chain. They are more reactive than ketones due to the accessibility of the carbonyl carbon for nucleophilic attack. In the context of Grignard synthesis, the carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde can be attacked by a Grignard reagent, leading to the formation of a corresponding alcohol after hydrolysis.