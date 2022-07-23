Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(d)
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(d)
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(a)
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(e) benzyl alcohol (Ph–CH2–OH) from bromobenzene (Ph–Br)
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(d) 2-cyclohexylethanol from bromocyclohexane
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(g) cyclopentylphenylmethanol from benzaldehyde (Ph–CHO)