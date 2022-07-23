Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(a) octan-3-ol from hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(a) octan-3-ol from hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(a)
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(e) benzyl alcohol (Ph–CH2–OH) from bromobenzene (Ph–Br)
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(d) 2-cyclohexylethanol from bromocyclohexane
Write structures for a homologous series of alcohols (R―OH) having from one to six carbons.