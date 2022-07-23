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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 38d
Chapter 10, Problem 38d

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(d)

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Analyze the target molecule: The alcohol group (-OH) is attached to a secondary carbon. This suggests that the synthesis will involve the Markovnikov addition of water to an alkene.
Identify the appropriate alkene: The target alcohol can be synthesized from an alkene where the double bond is located between the secondary carbon (where the -OH group is attached) and the adjacent carbon. In this case, the alkene would be cyclopentylpropene.
Select the reaction conditions: To achieve Markovnikov addition of water, use an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. This typically involves using dilute sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) and water (H₂O) as reagents.
Describe the mechanism: The alkene undergoes protonation by H⁺ from the acid, forming a carbocation intermediate at the more stable secondary carbon. Water then attacks the carbocation, followed by deprotonation to yield the alcohol.
Verify the product: Ensure that the alcohol formed matches the structure of the target molecule, with the -OH group attached to the secondary carbon and the rest of the carbon skeleton intact.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Reactivity

Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon double bond. Their reactivity is primarily due to this double bond, which can undergo various reactions such as electrophilic addition. Understanding the nature of the alkene and the conditions under which it reacts is crucial for synthesizing alcohols from alkenes.
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Hydroboration-Oxidation

The hydroboration-oxidation reaction is a two-step process used to convert alkenes into alcohols. In the first step, an alkene reacts with borane (BH3) to form an organoborane intermediate, which is then oxidized in the second step using hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and a base. This method provides a syn-addition of water across the double bond, resulting in the formation of alcohols with anti-Markovnikov selectivity.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen or hydroxyl group) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle is essential for predicting the outcome of reactions involving alkenes and helps in determining the structure of the resulting alcohol when synthesizing from a specific alkene.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.

(b)

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Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.

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Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.

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Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.

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Textbook Question

Write structures for a homologous series of alcohols (R―OH) having from one to six carbons.

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