Hydroboration-Oxidation

The hydroboration-oxidation reaction is a two-step process used to convert alkenes into alcohols. In the first step, an alkene reacts with borane (BH3) to form an organoborane intermediate, which is then oxidized in the second step using hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and a base. This method provides a syn-addition of water across the double bond, resulting in the formation of alcohols with anti-Markovnikov selectivity.