Grignard Reagents

Grignard reagents are organomagnesium compounds represented as R-MgX, where R is an organic group and X is a halogen. They are highly reactive nucleophiles that can react with electrophiles, such as carbonyl compounds, to form new carbon-carbon bonds. In the synthesis of alcohols, Grignard reagents can add to carbonyl groups, leading to the formation of alcohols upon hydrolysis.