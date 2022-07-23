Textbook Question
Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.
(a)
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Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(a)
Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.
(c)