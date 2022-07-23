Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(b)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(a)
The following compounds are only slightly soluble in water, but one of them is very soluble in a dilute aqueous solution of sodium hydroxide. The other is still only slightly soluble.
(b) Show how this difference might be exploited to separate a mixture of these two compounds using a separatory funnel.
Which of the following compounds are suitable solvents for Grignard reactions?
(a) n-hexane
(b) CH3–O–CH3
(c) CHCl3
(d) cyclohexane
(e) benzene
(f) CH3OCH2CH2OCH3
(g)
(h)