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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 12c,d
Chapter 10, Problem 12c,d

Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction. The reaction involves 1-bromo-4-fluorocyclohexane reacting with magnesium (Mg) in tetrahydrofuran (THF). This is a typical Grignard reagent formation reaction. The magnesium inserts itself into the carbon-bromine bond, forming a Grignard reagent.
Step 2: Write the product of the first reaction. The Grignard reagent formed will be 1-(fluorocyclohexyl)magnesium bromide. The fluorine atom remains intact as it is not reactive under these conditions.
Step 3: Analyze the second reaction. The reaction involves 3-chloro-1-butene (CH₂=CH-CH₂CH₃) reacting with 2 equivalents of lithium (Li) in ether. This is a typical organolithium formation reaction. Lithium replaces the chlorine atom, forming an organolithium compound.
Step 4: Write the product of the second reaction. The product will be 3-lithio-1-butene (CH₂=CH-CH₂CH₂Li). The double bond remains intact as lithium selectively reacts with the chlorine atom.
Step 5: Summarize the reaction types. The first reaction is a Grignard reagent formation, and the second reaction is an organolithium formation. Both reactions involve the replacement of halogens with metal atoms to form reactive organometallic intermediates.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity patterns and the types of reactions that can occur, which is essential for determining the products of a given reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism plays a role. Understanding stereochemical outcomes can significantly influence the properties and reactivity of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.

(c)

574
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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.

(a)

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Textbook Question

The following compounds are only slightly soluble in water, but one of them is very soluble in a dilute aqueous solution of sodium hydroxide. The other is still only slightly soluble.

(b) Show how this difference might be exploited to separate a mixture of these two compounds using a separatory funnel.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds are suitable solvents for Grignard reactions?

(a) n-hexane

(b) CH3–O–CH3

(c) CHCl3

(d) cyclohexane

(e) benzene

(f) CH3OCH2CH2OCH3

(g)

(h)

2064
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