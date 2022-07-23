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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 12a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 12a,b

Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction (CH₃CH₂Br + Mg → ether). This is a Grignard reagent formation reaction. In the presence of ether, magnesium reacts with an alkyl halide to form an organomagnesium compound. The product will be ethylmagnesium bromide (CH₃CH₂MgBr).
Step 2: Write the balanced chemical equation for the first reaction. The reaction proceeds as: CH₃CH₂Br + Mg → CH₃CH₂MgBr (in ether).
Step 3: Analyze the second reaction (isobutyl iodide + 2Li → hexane). This is an organolithium formation reaction. Lithium replaces the iodine atom in the alkyl halide to form isobutyllithium (C₄H₉Li).
Step 4: Write the balanced chemical equation for the second reaction. The reaction proceeds as: C₄H₉I + 2Li → C₄H₉Li + LiI (in hexane).
Step 5: Summarize the products. The first reaction produces ethylmagnesium bromide (CH₃CH₂MgBr), and the second reaction produces isobutyllithium (C₄H₉Li) along with lithium iodide (LiI) as a byproduct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity patterns and the types of reactions that can occur, which is essential for determining the products of a given reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism plays a role. Understanding stereochemical outcomes can influence the selectivity and yield of desired products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.

(a)

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Textbook Question

The following compounds are only slightly soluble in water, but one of them is very soluble in a dilute aqueous solution of sodium hydroxide. The other is still only slightly soluble.

(a) Explain the difference in solubility of these compounds in dilute sodium hydroxide.

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Textbook Question

The following compounds are only slightly soluble in water, but one of them is very soluble in a dilute aqueous solution of sodium hydroxide. The other is still only slightly soluble.

(b) Show how this difference might be exploited to separate a mixture of these two compounds using a separatory funnel.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds are suitable solvents for Grignard reactions?

(a) n-hexane

(b) CH3–O–CH3

(c) CHCl3

(d) cyclohexane

(e) benzene

(f) CH3OCH2CH2OCH3

(g)

(h)

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