Textbook Question
Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(d)
(e)
(f)
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Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.
(d)
(e)
Show how you would convert (S)-hexan-2-ol to
(a) (S)-2-chlorohexane.
(b) (R)-2-bromohexane.
(c) (R)-hexan-2-ol.
Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.
(a) CH3CH2CH2COOH + CH3OH
(b) CH3OH + HNO3
(c) 2 CH3CH2OH + H3PO4
Predict the major products of dehydration catalyzed by sulfuric acid.
(a) hexan-1-ol
(b) hexan-2-ol
(c) pentan-3-ol
Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(g)
(h)