Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 45
Chapter 11, Problem 45

Both cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol undergo dehydration in warm sulfuric acid to give 1-methylcyclohexene as the major alkene product. These alcohols can also be converted to alkenes by tosylation using TsCl and pyridine, followed by elimination using KOC(CH3)3 as a strong base. Under these basic conditions, the tosylate of cis-2-methylcyclohexanol eliminates to give mostly 1-methylcyclohexene, but the tosylate of trans-2-methylcyclohexanol eliminates to give only 3-methylcyclohexene. Explain how this stereochemical difference in reactants controls a regiochemical difference in the products of the basic elimination, but not in the acid-catalyzed elimination.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between acid-catalyzed and base-promoted elimination reactions. Acid-catalyzed elimination (E1 mechanism) proceeds through a carbocation intermediate, which allows for rearrangements and does not depend on the stereochemistry of the starting material. In contrast, base-promoted elimination (E2 mechanism) is a concerted process that requires specific stereochemical alignment of the leaving group and β-hydrogen (anti-periplanar geometry).
Step 2: Analyze the stereochemistry of cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol. In the chair conformation of cis-2-methylcyclohexanol, the hydroxyl group and the β-hydrogen on the adjacent carbon can adopt an anti-periplanar arrangement, which is favorable for E2 elimination. For trans-2-methylcyclohexanol, the hydroxyl group and the β-hydrogen on the adjacent carbon cannot adopt this anti-periplanar geometry in the same chair conformation, leading to a different elimination pathway.
Step 3: Consider the tosylation step. Tosylation replaces the hydroxyl group with a tosyl group (Ts), which is a better leaving group. This step does not alter the stereochemistry of the molecule, so the stereochemical differences between cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol are preserved in their respective tosylates.
Step 4: Examine the E2 elimination of the tosylates under basic conditions. For the tosylate of cis-2-methylcyclohexanol, the anti-periplanar geometry allows elimination to occur at the β-hydrogen that leads to the formation of 1-methylcyclohexene as the major product. For the tosylate of trans-2-methylcyclohexanol, the anti-periplanar geometry aligns with a different β-hydrogen, leading to the formation of 3-methylcyclohexene as the product.
Step 5: Explain why acid-catalyzed elimination does not show this regiochemical difference. In the acid-catalyzed E1 mechanism, the formation of a planar carbocation intermediate allows for free rotation and rearrangement, which eliminates the stereochemical constraints seen in the E2 mechanism. As a result, both cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol give the same major product, 1-methylcyclohexene, under acidic conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
14m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the case of cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol, the different spatial arrangements of the methyl group relative to the hydroxyl group influence the pathways and products of elimination reactions. Understanding stereochemistry is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions based on the orientation of substituents.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity is the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the elimination reactions of the tosylates derived from cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol, the orientation of the leaving group and the base's approach determines which alkene is formed. This concept is essential for understanding why different stereoisomers lead to different major products in elimination reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Heck Reaction

Acid-Catalyzed vs. Base-Catalyzed Elimination

Acid-catalyzed elimination typically involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which can lead to more stable products regardless of the stereochemistry of the starting alcohol. In contrast, base-catalyzed elimination proceeds via a concerted mechanism that is more sensitive to the stereochemistry of the reactants, resulting in different products based on the spatial arrangement of substituents. This distinction is key to understanding why the stereochemical differences in reactants affect the products in base-catalyzed reactions but not in acid-catalyzed ones.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:57
Base Catalyzed
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.

(d)

(e)

(f)

903
views
Textbook Question

Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.

(d)

(e)

526
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would convert (S)-hexan-2-ol to

(a) (S)-2-chlorohexane.

(b) (R)-2-bromohexane.

(c) (R)-hexan-2-ol.

1601
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.

(a) CH3CH2CH2COOH + CH3OH

(b) CH3OH + HNO3

(c) 2 CH3CH2OH + H3PO4

1860
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of dehydration catalyzed by sulfuric acid.

(a) hexan-1-ol

(b) hexan-2-ol

(c) pentan-3-ol

2584
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.

(g)

(h)

1043
views