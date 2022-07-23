Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.
(d)
(e)
Both cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol undergo dehydration in warm sulfuric acid to give 1-methylcyclohexene as the major alkene product. These alcohols can also be converted to alkenes by tosylation using TsCl and pyridine, followed by elimination using KOC(CH3)3 as a strong base. Under these basic conditions, the tosylate of cis-2-methylcyclohexanol eliminates to give mostly 1-methylcyclohexene, but the tosylate of trans-2-methylcyclohexanol eliminates to give only 3-methylcyclohexene. Explain how this stereochemical difference in reactants controls a regiochemical difference in the products of the basic elimination, but not in the acid-catalyzed elimination.
Predict the major products (including stereochemistry) when cis-3-methylcyclohexanol reacts with the following reagents.
(a) PBr3
(b) SOCl2
(c) Lucas reagent
Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.
(a) CH3CH2CH2COOH + CH3OH
(b) CH3OH + HNO3
(c) 2 CH3CH2OH + H3PO4
Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(g)
(h)