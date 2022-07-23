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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 48d,e,f
Chapter 11, Problem 48d,e,f

Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(d)
(e)
(f) Chemical structure of a carbon compound with a hydroxyl group and a carbonyl group, illustrating oxidation of an alcohol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the target compounds provided in the images. The first compound is a cyclohexane derivative with a chlorine and methyl group in trans configuration. The second compound is an ester with a cyclohexane ring and a methyl ketone group. The third compound is a carboxylic acid attached to a cyclopentane ring.
Step 2: For compound (d), start with cyclohexanol as the alcohol. Perform a substitution reaction using SOCl₂ or PCl₅ to replace the hydroxyl group (-OH) with a chlorine atom (-Cl). Then, use a stereoselective reaction to introduce the methyl group in the trans configuration relative to the chlorine.
Step 3: For compound (e), begin with cyclohexanol as the alcohol. Oxidize the alcohol to a ketone using an oxidizing agent like PCC (Pyridinium Chlorochromate). Then, perform a reaction with methyl acetate in the presence of an acid catalyst to form the ester group.
Step 4: For compound (f), start with cyclopentanol as the alcohol. Oxidize the alcohol to a carboxylic acid using a strong oxidizing agent such as KMnO₄ or CrO₃ under acidic conditions.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry and functional groups of the synthesized compounds using spectroscopic techniques like NMR and IR to ensure the desired products are obtained.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohols as Reactants

Alcohols are organic compounds containing one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups. They serve as versatile starting materials in organic synthesis, allowing for various transformations such as oxidation, dehydration, and substitution reactions. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alcohols is crucial for designing synthetic pathways to target compounds.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations involve converting one functional group into another through chemical reactions. This concept is essential in organic synthesis, as it allows chemists to modify the properties of molecules. For example, alcohols can be converted into aldehydes, ketones, or alkyl halides, depending on the desired product and reaction conditions.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is vital for predicting the outcomes of chemical reactions. A mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products, including the formation and breaking of bonds. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution or elimination, helps in rationalizing how to synthesize the desired compounds from alcohols.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs.

(d)

(e)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert (S)-hexan-2-ol to

(a) (S)-2-chlorohexane.

(b) (R)-2-bromohexane.

(c) (R)-hexan-2-ol.

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Textbook Question

Both cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol undergo dehydration in warm sulfuric acid to give 1-methylcyclohexene as the major alkene product. These alcohols can also be converted to alkenes by tosylation using TsCl and pyridine, followed by elimination using KOC(CH3)3 as a strong base. Under these basic conditions, the tosylate of cis-2-methylcyclohexanol eliminates to give mostly 1-methylcyclohexene, but the tosylate of trans-2-methylcyclohexanol eliminates to give only 3-methylcyclohexene. Explain how this stereochemical difference in reactants controls a regiochemical difference in the products of the basic elimination, but not in the acid-catalyzed elimination.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products (including stereochemistry) when cis-3-methylcyclohexanol reacts with the following reagents.

(a) PBr3

(b) SOCl2 

(c) Lucas reagent

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products (including stereochemistry) when cis-3-methylcyclohexanol reacts with the following reagents.

(d) concentrated HBr

(e) TsCl/pyridine, then NaBr

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Textbook Question

Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.

(g)

(h)

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