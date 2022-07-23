Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Show how you would convert (S)-hexan-2-ol to
(a) (S)-2-chlorohexane.
(b) (R)-2-bromohexane.
(c) (R)-hexan-2-ol.
Predict the major products (including stereochemistry) when cis-3-methylcyclohexanol reacts with the following reagents.
(d) concentrated HBr
(e) TsCl/pyridine, then NaBr
Show how you would make each compound, beginning with an alcohol of your choice.
(g)
(h)
Compound A is an optically active alcohol. Treatment with chromic acid converts A into a ketone, B. In a separate reaction, A is treated with PBr3, converting A into compound C. Compound C is purified, and then it is allowed to react with magnesium in ether to give a Grignard reagent, D. Compound B is added to the resulting solution of the Grignard reagent. After hydrolysis of the initial product (E), this solution is found to contain 3,4-dimethylhexan-3-ol. Propose structures for compounds A, B, C, D, and E.
The compound shown below has three different types of OH groups, all with different acidities. Show the structure produced after this compound is treated with different amounts of NaH followed by a methylating reagent. Add a brief explanation.
(a) 1 equivalent of NaH, followed by 1 equivalent of CH3I and heat
(b) 2 equivalents of NaH, followed by 2 equivalents of CH3I and heat
(c) 3 equivalents of NaH, followed by 3 equivalents of CH3I and heat