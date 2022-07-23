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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 10a,b
Chapter 11, Problem 10a,b

Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
a. 1-bromopropane
b. propan-1-amine, CH3CH2CH2NH2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by converting propan-1-ol (CH3CH2CH2OH) into its tosylate intermediate. This is achieved by reacting propan-1-ol with p-toluenesulfonyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of a base such as pyridine. The hydroxyl group (-OH) is replaced with a tosyl group (-OTs), forming propyl tosylate (CH3CH2CH2OTs).
Step 2: For part (a), to convert propyl tosylate into 1-bromopropane (CH3CH2CH2Br), perform a nucleophilic substitution reaction. React propyl tosylate with sodium bromide (NaBr) in a polar aprotic solvent like acetone. The tosyl group (-OTs) is replaced by a bromide ion (Br⁻) via an SN2 mechanism.
Step 3: For part (b), to convert propyl tosylate into propan-1-amine (CH3CH2CH2NH2), perform another nucleophilic substitution reaction. React propyl tosylate with excess ammonia (NH3) in a suitable solvent. The tosyl group (-OTs) is replaced by an amine group (-NH2) via an SN2 mechanism.
Step 4: Ensure proper reaction conditions for both conversions. For the SN2 reactions, use polar aprotic solvents to favor the substitution mechanism and avoid side reactions. Maintain appropriate temperatures to optimize reaction rates.
Step 5: After the reactions, purify the products (1-bromopropane and propan-1-amine) using techniques such as distillation or recrystallization, depending on the physical properties of the compounds. Confirm the identity of the products using spectroscopic methods like NMR or IR.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tosylate Formation

Tosylates are formed by reacting alcohols with tosyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of a base. This reaction converts the alcohol into a better leaving group, the tosylate, which can facilitate subsequent nucleophilic substitution reactions. The tosylate retains the configuration of the original alcohol, making it a useful intermediate for further transformations.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule with a nucleophile. In the case of converting tosylates, the nucleophile attacks the carbon atom bonded to the tosylate, leading to the formation of a new compound. This mechanism can follow either an SN1 or SN2 pathway, depending on the structure of the substrate and the nucleophile used.
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Reagents for Halogenation and Amination

To convert a tosylate to a bromo compound, reagents like sodium bromide (NaBr) in a polar aprotic solvent can be used to facilitate the substitution. For amination, a strong nucleophile such as ammonia (NH3) or an amine can be employed to replace the tosylate with an amine group. Understanding the choice of reagents is crucial for achieving the desired product efficiently.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.

c. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, ethyl proyl ether

d. CH3CH2CH2CN, butyronitrile

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Textbook Question

A chronic alcoholic requires a much larger dose of ethanol as an antidote to methanol poisoning than does a nonalcoholic patient. Suggest a reason why a larger dose of the competitive inhibitor is required for an alcoholic.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(d) the tosylate of cyclohexylmethanol + excess NH3

(e) n-butyl tosylate + sodium acetylide, H–C≡C:– +Na

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(c) 1-methylcyclohexanol + H2SO4, heat

(d) product of (c) + H2, Pt

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a) cyclohexylmethanol + TsCl/pyridine

(b) product of (a) + LiAlH4

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(a) ethyl tosylate + potassium tert-butoxide

(b) isobutyl tosylate + NaI

(c) (R)-2-hexyl tosylate + NaCN

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