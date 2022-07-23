Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
c. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, ethyl proyl ether
d. CH3CH2CH2CN, butyronitrile
Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
c. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, ethyl proyl ether
d. CH3CH2CH2CN, butyronitrile
A chronic alcoholic requires a much larger dose of ethanol as an antidote to methanol poisoning than does a nonalcoholic patient. Suggest a reason why a larger dose of the competitive inhibitor is required for an alcoholic.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(d) the tosylate of cyclohexylmethanol + excess NH3
(e) n-butyl tosylate + sodium acetylide, H–C≡C:– +Na
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c) 1-methylcyclohexanol + H2SO4, heat
(d) product of (c) + H2, Pt
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclohexylmethanol + TsCl/pyridine
(b) product of (a) + LiAlH4
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) ethyl tosylate + potassium tert-butoxide
(b) isobutyl tosylate + NaI
(c) (R)-2-hexyl tosylate + NaCN