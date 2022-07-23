Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule with a nucleophile. In the case of converting tosylates, the nucleophile attacks the carbon atom bonded to the tosylate, leading to the formation of a new compound. This mechanism can follow either an SN1 or SN2 pathway, depending on the structure of the substrate and the nucleophile used.