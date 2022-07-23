Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 10c,d
Chapter 11, Problem 10c,d

Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
c. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, ethyl proyl ether
d. CH3CH2CH2CN, butyronitrile

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with propan-1-ol (CH3CH2CH2OH). Convert the hydroxyl group (-OH) into a good leaving group by reacting it with p-toluenesulfonyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of a base like pyridine. This forms propyl tosylate (CH3CH2CH2OTs).
Step 2: For part (c), to synthesize ethyl propyl ether (CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3), perform a Williamson ether synthesis. React the propyl tosylate (CH3CH2CH2OTs) with sodium ethoxide (CH3CH2ONa). The ethoxide ion acts as a nucleophile, displacing the tosyl group and forming the ether bond.
Step 3: For part (d), to synthesize butyronitrile (CH3CH2CH2CN), perform a nucleophilic substitution reaction. React the propyl tosylate (CH3CH2CH2OTs) with sodium cyanide (NaCN). The cyanide ion (CN⁻) acts as a nucleophile, displacing the tosyl group and forming the nitrile group.
Step 4: Ensure proper reaction conditions for each step. For the Williamson ether synthesis, use an aprotic solvent like dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) to favor the SN2 mechanism. For the nitrile synthesis, also use an aprotic solvent to enhance the nucleophilicity of CN⁻.
Step 5: After each reaction, purify the product using appropriate techniques such as distillation or recrystallization, and confirm the structure of the final compounds using spectroscopic methods like NMR or IR.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tosylate Formation

Tosylates are formed by reacting alcohols with tosyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of a base, converting the hydroxyl group into a better leaving group. This transformation is crucial for facilitating nucleophilic substitution reactions, as the tosylate can be displaced by various nucleophiles, allowing for the synthesis of more complex molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Formation of Enolates

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule with a nucleophile. In the context of converting propan-1-ol to ethers or nitriles, the tosylate intermediate serves as a substrate for nucleophiles like alkoxides or cyanide ions, which attack the electrophilic carbon, leading to the desired product.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Ether Synthesis

Ether synthesis can be achieved through the reaction of an alkoxide ion with an alkyl halide or tosylate. In this case, the reaction of the tosylate derived from propan-1-ol with an appropriate alkoxide will yield the desired ether, such as CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3, demonstrating the utility of tosylates in forming ethers efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
The Mechanism of Williamson Ether Synthesis.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to the following compounds using tosylate intermediates. You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.

a. 1-bromopropane

b. propan-1-amine, CH3CH2CH2NH2

1401
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(d) the tosylate of cyclohexylmethanol + excess NH3

(e) n-butyl tosylate + sodium acetylide, H–C≡C:– +Na

1360
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(c) 1-methylcyclohexanol + H2SO4, heat

(d) product of (c) + H2, Pt

1479
views
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of

(a) 1-methylcyclohexanol with HBr to form 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane.

1083
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a) cyclohexylmethanol + TsCl/pyridine

(b) product of (a) + LiAlH4

1660
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(a) ethyl tosylate + potassium tert-butoxide

(b) isobutyl tosylate + NaI

(c) (R)-2-hexyl tosylate + NaCN

2426
views