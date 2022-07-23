Acid-Catalyzed Condensation

Acid-catalyzed condensation is a reaction where an acid facilitates the formation of an ether from alcohols by promoting the nucleophilic attack of an alcohol on another alcohol molecule. The acid protonates the hydroxyl group, making it a better leaving group, which allows for the formation of a new C-O bond and the release of water. This process is crucial for understanding how n-propyl alcohol can be converted into n-propyl ether.