Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to occur at one location over another in a molecule. In the reaction of tetrahydrofuran with excess HBr, regioselectivity is observed as the bromine atoms add to the 1 and 4 positions of the resulting linear structure, leading to the formation of 1,4-dibromobutane. Understanding regioselectivity is essential for predicting the outcome of reactions involving multiple reactive sites.