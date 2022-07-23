Explain why bimolecular condensation is a poor method for making unsymmetrical ethers such as ethyl methyl ether.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Addition
Ring Opening Mechanism
Regioselectivity
Which of the following ethers can be formed in good yield by condensation of the corresponding alcohols? For those that cannot be formed by condensation, suggest an alternative method that will work.
(a) dibutyl ether
(b) ethyl n-propyl ether
(c) di-sec-butyl ether
Predict the products of the following reactions. An excess of acid is available in each case.
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions. An excess of acid is available in each case.
(c) anisole (methoxybenzene) + HBr
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed condensation of n-propyl alcohol to n-propyl ether, as shown above. When the temperature is allowed to rise too high, propene is formed. Propose a mechanism for the formation of propene, and explain why it is favored at higher temperatures.
Predict the products of the following reactions. An excess of acid is available in each case.
(a) ethoxycyclohexane + HBr
(b) tetrahydropyran + HI
(c) anisole (methoxybenzene) + HBr