Explain why bimolecular condensation is a poor method for making unsymmetrical ethers such as ethyl methyl ether.
Which of the following ethers can be formed in good yield by condensation of the corresponding alcohols? For those that cannot be formed by condensation, suggest an alternative method that will work.
(a) dibutyl ether
(b) ethyl n-propyl ether
(c) di-sec-butyl ether
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Key Concepts
Ethers and Their Formation
Condensation Reactions
Steric Hindrance
Show how the following ethers might be synthesized using (1) alkoxymercuration–demercuration and (2) the Williamson synthesis. (When one of these methods cannot be used for the given ether, point out why it will not work.)
f. tert-butyl phenyl ether
Predict the products of the following reactions. An excess of acid is available in each case.
(c) anisole (methoxybenzene) + HBr
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed condensation of n-propyl alcohol to n-propyl ether, as shown above. When the temperature is allowed to rise too high, propene is formed. Propose a mechanism for the formation of propene, and explain why it is favored at higher temperatures.
Predict the products of the following reactions. An excess of acid is available in each case.
(a) ethoxycyclohexane + HBr
(b) tetrahydropyran + HI
(c) anisole (methoxybenzene) + HBr