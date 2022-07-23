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Ch. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet SpectroscopyProblem 20a
Chapter 15, Problem 20a

Show that the [4 + 4] cycloaddition of two butadiene molecules to give cycloocta-1,5-diene is thermally forbidden but photochemically allowed.

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Step 1: Recall the Woodward-Hoffmann rules for pericyclic reactions. These rules state that the symmetry of molecular orbitals determines whether a pericyclic reaction is thermally allowed or forbidden. Specifically, for cycloadditions, the reaction is governed by the conservation of orbital symmetry.
Step 2: Analyze the [4 + 4] cycloaddition. Each butadiene molecule contributes 4 π-electrons, so the total number of π-electrons involved in the reaction is 8. This makes it a π-electron system with 4n electrons, where n = 2.
Step 3: Apply the Woodward-Hoffmann rules for thermal reactions. For a thermal cycloaddition to be allowed, the reaction must proceed via a suprafacial-suprafacial interaction of the π-electrons. However, in a [4 + 4] cycloaddition, the symmetry of the molecular orbitals does not allow for a suprafacial-suprafacial interaction in the ground state. Therefore, the reaction is thermally forbidden.
Step 4: Consider the photochemical conditions. Under photochemical conditions, one of the butadiene molecules is excited to a higher energy state, altering the symmetry of its molecular orbitals. This allows for a suprafacial-suprafacial interaction of the π-electrons, making the reaction photochemically allowed.
Step 5: Conclude that the [4 + 4] cycloaddition of two butadiene molecules to form cycloocta-1,5-diene is thermally forbidden due to orbital symmetry constraints but becomes allowed under photochemical conditions due to the altered orbital symmetry in the excited state.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cycloaddition Reactions

Cycloaddition reactions involve the joining of two or more unsaturated molecules to form a cyclic structure. In the case of [4 + 4] cycloaddition, two butadiene molecules combine to create cycloocta-1,5-diene. Understanding the mechanism and stereochemistry of these reactions is crucial for predicting their feasibility under different conditions.
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Cycloadditions Summary Chart

Woodward-Hoffmann Rules

The Woodward-Hoffmann rules provide a framework for predicting the outcomes of pericyclic reactions based on their symmetry properties. These rules indicate whether a reaction is allowed or forbidden under thermal or photochemical conditions. For the [4 + 4] cycloaddition, the rules suggest that the reaction is thermally forbidden due to symmetry considerations but can proceed when excited states are involved in photochemical conditions.
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Woodward-Fieser Rules Example 1

Thermal vs. Photochemical Conditions

Thermal conditions refer to reactions occurring at standard temperatures, while photochemical conditions involve the absorption of light to promote reactions. In the context of cycloaddition, the energy provided by light can facilitate the reaction by allowing the system to overcome symmetry constraints that would otherwise render the reaction forbidden under thermal conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show that the [4 + 2] Diels–Alder reaction is photochemically forbidden.

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Textbook Question

Match four of the following UV absorption maxima (λmax) with the corresponding compounds: (1) 232 nm; (2) 256 nm; (3) 273 nm; (4) 292 nm; (5) 313 nm; (6) 353 nm.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

There is a different, thermally allowed cycloaddition of two butadiene molecules. Show this reaction, and explain why it is thermally allowed. (Hint: Consider the dimerization of cyclopentadiene.)

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Textbook Question

One milligram of a compound of molecular weight 160 is dissolved in 10 mL of ethanol, and the solution is poured into a 1-cm UV cell. The UV spectrum is taken, and there is an absorption at λmax = 247 nm. The maximum absorbance at 247 nm is 0.50. Calculate the value of e for this absorption.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Diels–Alder reactions.

(a)

(b)

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