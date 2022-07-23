Woodward-Hoffmann Rules

The Woodward-Hoffmann rules provide a framework for predicting the outcomes of pericyclic reactions based on their symmetry properties. These rules indicate whether a reaction is allowed or forbidden under thermal or photochemical conditions. For the [4 + 4] cycloaddition, the rules suggest that the reaction is thermally forbidden due to symmetry considerations but can proceed when excited states are involved in photochemical conditions.