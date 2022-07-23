Orbital Symmetry

Orbital symmetry refers to the symmetry properties of molecular orbitals involved in a reaction. According to the Woodward-Hoffmann rules, reactions can be classified as allowed or forbidden based on the symmetry of the interacting orbitals. In the case of the Diels–Alder reaction, the symmetry of the diene and dienophile's orbitals must match for the reaction to proceed, which is crucial for understanding its photochemical behavior.