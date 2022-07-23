Step 1: Identify the diene and dienophile in each reaction. In the first image, the diene is the compound with the CH3O group and two conjugated double bonds, while the dienophile is the compound with the CHO group and a single double bond. In the second image, the diene is the compound with two conjugated double bonds and CH3 groups, while the dienophile is the compound with the CN group and a single double bond.