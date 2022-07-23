Textbook Question
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
a. 3-phenylprop-1-ene
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Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
a. 3-phenylprop-1-ene
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
c. dec-5-ene
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(b)
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(d)
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
b. 5-methylhex-2-ene
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(c)