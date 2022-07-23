Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
a. 3-phenylprop-1-ene
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
a. 3-phenylprop-1-ene
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(b)
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(a)
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
b. 5-methylhex-2-ene
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(c)
Addition of 1-bromobut-2-ene to magnesium metal in dry ether results in formation of a Grignard reagent. Addition of water to this Grignard reagent gives a mixture of but-1-ene and but-2-ene (cis and trans). When the Grignard reagent is made using 3-bromobut-1-ene, addition of water produces exactly the same mixture of products in the same ratios. Explain this curious result