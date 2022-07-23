Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. In the context of synthesizing compounds from bromobenzene, understanding EAS is crucial as it allows for the introduction of various substituents onto the benzene ring, which can then be further manipulated to create desired products like dec-5-ene.