Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
c. dec-5-ene
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
c. dec-5-ene
When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at –15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.
d. If you had a solution of pure A, and its temperature were raised to 60 °C, what would you expect to happen? Propose a mechanism to support your prediction.
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions.
(a)
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
b. 5-methylhex-2-ene
When N-bromosuccinimide is added to hex-1-ene in CCl4 and a sunlamp is shone on the mixture, three products result.
(a) Give the structures of these three products.
(b) Propose a mechanism that accounts for the formation of these three products
Addition of 1-bromobut-2-ene to magnesium metal in dry ether results in formation of a Grignard reagent. Addition of water to this Grignard reagent gives a mixture of but-1-ene and but-2-ene (cis and trans). When the Grignard reagent is made using 3-bromobut-1-ene, addition of water produces exactly the same mixture of products in the same ratios. Explain this curious result