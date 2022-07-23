Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(f) hexa-1,3,5-triene + bromine in CCl4
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(f) hexa-1,3,5-triene + bromine in CCl4
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b) cyclopentadiene + anhydrous HCl
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) furan + trans-1,2-dicyanoethylene
Classify the following dienes and polyenes as isolated, conjugated, cumulated, or some combination of these classifications.
(a) cycloocta-1,4-diene
(b) cycloocta-1,3-diene
(c) cyclodeca-1,2-diene
(d) cycloocta-1,3,5,7-tetraene
(e) cyclohexa-1,3,5-triene (benzene)
(f) penta-1,2,4-triene
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e) buta-1,3-diene + bromine water
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) allyl bromide + cyclohexyl magnesium bromide