Allylic Bromination

Allylic bromination is a reaction where bromine is added to the allylic position of an alkene or alkane. This process typically involves the formation of a radical intermediate, which allows for the selective substitution of hydrogen atoms at the allylic position. In the presence of N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) and light, the reaction proceeds via a radical mechanism, leading to the formation of brominated products.