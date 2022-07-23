Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the bromination of hexa-1,3,5-triene, the reaction can lead to different products depending on which double bond is attacked. Stereochemistry also plays a role, as the addition of bromine can result in different stereoisomers, influencing the final product's properties and reactivity.