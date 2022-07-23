Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(h) cyclopentadiene + methyl acrylate, CH2=CH–COOCH3
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(h) cyclopentadiene + methyl acrylate, CH2=CH–COOCH3
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c) 2-methylpropene + NBS, light
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) furan + trans-1,2-dicyanoethylene
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(g) 1-(bromomethyl)-2-methylcyclopentene, heated in methanol
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(i)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e) buta-1,3-diene + bromine water