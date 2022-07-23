Diels-Alder Reaction

The Diels-Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, resulting in the formation of a six-membered ring. In this case, cyclopentadiene acts as the diene, while methyl acrylate serves as the dienophile. This reaction is characterized by its stereospecificity and is widely used in organic synthesis to create complex cyclic structures.