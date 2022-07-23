Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(f) hexa-1,3,5-triene + bromine in CCl4
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(f) hexa-1,3,5-triene + bromine in CCl4
Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
a. 5-methylhex-1-ene
Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
b. 2,5,5-trimethylhept-2-ene
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(g) 1-(bromomethyl)-2-methylcyclopentene, heated in methanol
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(i)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e) buta-1,3-diene + bromine water