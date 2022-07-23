Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(e) 3-chlorobut-1-ene + AgNO3, H2O → but-2-en-1-ol + but-3-en-2-ol
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(e) 3-chlorobut-1-ene + AgNO3, H2O → but-2-en-1-ol + but-3-en-2-ol
When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at –15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.
a. Propose structures for products A and B. (Hint: In many cases, an allylic carbocation is more stable than a bromonium ion.)
b. Propose a mechanism to account for formation of both A and B.
c. Show why A predominates at –15 °C and B predominates at 60 °C.
When 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene undergoes solvolysis in hot ethanol, two products are formed. Propose a mechanism that accounts for both of these products.
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(b) 2-methylbut-3-en-2-ol + HBr → 1-bromo-3-methylbut-2-ene + 3-bromo-3-methylbut-1-ene
When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at –15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.
d. If you had a solution of pure A, and its temperature were raised to 60 °C, what would you expect to happen? Propose a mechanism to support your prediction.
Treatment of an alkyl halide with AgNO3 in alcohol often promotes ionization.
Ag+ + R–Cl → AgCl + R+
When 4-chloro-2-methylhex-2-ene reacts with AgNO3 in ethanol, two isomeric ethers are formed. Suggest structures, and propose a mechanism for their formation