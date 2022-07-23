Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(e) 3-chlorobut-1-ene + AgNO3, H2O → but-2-en-1-ol + but-3-en-2-ol
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(e) 3-chlorobut-1-ene + AgNO3, H2O → but-2-en-1-ol + but-3-en-2-ol
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
c. cyclopenta-1,3-diene + Br2 → 3,4-dibromocyclopent-1-ene + 3,5-dibromocyclopent-1-ene
When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at –15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.
a. Propose structures for products A and B. (Hint: In many cases, an allylic carbocation is more stable than a bromonium ion.)
b. Propose a mechanism to account for formation of both A and B.
c. Show why A predominates at –15 °C and B predominates at 60 °C.
When 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene undergoes solvolysis in hot ethanol, two products are formed. Propose a mechanism that accounts for both of these products.
Draw another resonance form for each of the substituted allylic cations shown in the preceding figure, showing how the positive charge is shared by another carbon atom. In each case, state whether your second resonance form is a more important or less important resonance contributor than the first structure. (Which structure places the positive charge on the more-substituted carbon atom?)
Treatment of an alkyl halide with AgNO3 in alcohol often promotes ionization.
Ag+ + R–Cl → AgCl + R+
When 4-chloro-2-methylhex-2-ene reacts with AgNO3 in ethanol, two isomeric ethers are formed. Suggest structures, and propose a mechanism for their formation