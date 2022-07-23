Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet SpectroscopyProblem 7e
Chapter 15, Problem 7e

Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(e) 3-chlorobut-1-ene + AgNO3, H2O → but-2-en-1-ol + but-3-en-2-ol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. This is a nucleophilic substitution reaction where the AgNO3 in aqueous solution facilitates the removal of the chloride ion (Cl⁻) from 3-chlorobut-1-ene, forming a carbocation intermediate.
Step 2: Identify the carbocation intermediate. When the chloride ion leaves, a primary carbocation is initially formed at the 3rd carbon. However, due to carbocation rearrangement, a more stable secondary carbocation is formed at the 2nd carbon via a hydride shift.
Step 3: Consider the nucleophile. Water (H₂O) acts as the nucleophile in this reaction, attacking the carbocation to form an alcohol. The attack can occur at either the 2nd carbon or the 3rd carbon, leading to the formation of two different alcohol products.
Step 4: Analyze the stereochemistry and regioselectivity. The attack of water on the carbocation can lead to the formation of but-2-en-1-ol (if water attacks the 2nd carbon) or but-3-en-2-ol (if water attacks the 3rd carbon). Both products are formed due to the possibility of attack at different positions.
Step 5: Summarize the mechanism. The reaction proceeds via the formation of a carbocation intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack by water, resulting in a mixture of alcohol products: but-2-en-1-ol and but-3-en-2-ol.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
11m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of an electrophile to a nucleophile, typically occurring in alkenes. In this case, 3-chlorobut-1-ene acts as the nucleophile, while AgNO3 provides the electrophilic silver ion. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting how the double bond in the alkene will react with the electrophile, leading to the formation of various products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:39
Features of Addition Mechanisms.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the reaction of 3-chlorobut-1-ene with AgNO3, the formation of but-2-en-1-ol and but-3-en-2-ol illustrates regioselectivity, as the addition of the nucleophile can occur at different positions, leading to distinct products based on the stability of the resulting carbocations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Heck Reaction

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key factor in determining the outcome of reactions involving alkenes. More stable carbocations, such as tertiary or secondary, are favored during the reaction process. In this case, the formation of but-2-en-1-ol and but-3-en-2-ol can be explained by the stability of the intermediate carbocations formed during the electrophilic addition, influencing the final product distribution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Determining Carbocation Stability
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.

c. cyclopenta-1,3-diene + Br2 → 3,4-dibromocyclopent-1-ene + 3,5-dibromocyclopent-1-ene

577
views
Textbook Question

When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at –15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.

a. Propose structures for products A and B. (Hint: In many cases, an allylic carbocation is more stable than a bromonium ion.)

b. Propose a mechanism to account for formation of both A and B.

c. Show why A predominates at –15 °C and B predominates at 60 °C.

1058
views
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.

(b) 2-methylbut-3-en-2-ol + HBr → 1-bromo-3-methylbut-2-ene + 3-bromo-3-methylbut-1-ene

1784
views
Textbook Question

When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at –15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.

d. If you had a solution of pure A, and its temperature were raised to 60 °C, what would you expect to happen? Propose a mechanism to support your prediction.

758
views
Textbook Question

When N-bromosuccinimide is added to hex-1-ene in CCl4 and a sunlamp is shone on the mixture, three products result.

(a) Give the structures of these three products.

(b) Propose a mechanism that accounts for the formation of these three products

2135
views
Textbook Question

Treatment of an alkyl halide with AgNO3 in alcohol often promotes ionization.

Ag+ + R–Cl → AgCl + R+

When 4-chloro-2-methylhex-2-ene reacts with AgNO3 in ethanol, two isomeric ethers are formed. Suggest structures, and propose a mechanism for their formation

6947
views
1
rank