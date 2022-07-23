Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
a. 3-phenylprop-1-ene
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds starting with bromobenzene, and alkyl or alkenyl halides of four carbon atoms or fewer.
a. 3-phenylprop-1-ene
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(e) 3-chlorobut-1-ene + AgNO3, H2O → but-2-en-1-ol + but-3-en-2-ol
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
c. cyclopenta-1,3-diene + Br2 → 3,4-dibromocyclopent-1-ene + 3,5-dibromocyclopent-1-ene
When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at –15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.
a. Propose structures for products A and B. (Hint: In many cases, an allylic carbocation is more stable than a bromonium ion.)
b. Propose a mechanism to account for formation of both A and B.
c. Show why A predominates at –15 °C and B predominates at 60 °C.
When N-bromosuccinimide is added to hex-1-ene in CCl4 and a sunlamp is shone on the mixture, three products result.
(a) Give the structures of these three products.
(b) Propose a mechanism that accounts for the formation of these three products
Addition of 1-bromobut-2-ene to magnesium metal in dry ether results in formation of a Grignard reagent. Addition of water to this Grignard reagent gives a mixture of but-1-ene and but-2-ene (cis and trans). When the Grignard reagent is made using 3-bromobut-1-ene, addition of water produces exactly the same mixture of products in the same ratios. Explain this curious result