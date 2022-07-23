Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
c. cyclopenta-1,3-diene + Br2 → 3,4-dibromocyclopent-1-ene + 3,5-dibromocyclopent-1-ene
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
c. cyclopenta-1,3-diene + Br2 → 3,4-dibromocyclopent-1-ene + 3,5-dibromocyclopent-1-ene
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(b) 2-methylbut-3-en-2-ol + HBr → 1-bromo-3-methylbut-2-ene + 3-bromo-3-methylbut-1-ene
The central carbon atom of an allene is a member of two double bonds, and it has an interesting orbital arrangement that holds the two ends of the molecule at right angles to each other.
a. Draw an orbital diagram of allene, showing why the two ends are perpendicular.
b. Draw the two enantiomers of penta-2,3-diene. A model may be helpful.
Draw another resonance form for each of the substituted allylic cations shown in the preceding figure, showing how the positive charge is shared by another carbon atom. In each case, state whether your second resonance form is a more important or less important resonance contributor than the first structure. (Which structure places the positive charge on the more-substituted carbon atom?)
Treatment of an alkyl halide with AgNO3 in alcohol often promotes ionization.
Ag+ + R–Cl → AgCl + R+
When 4-chloro-2-methylhex-2-ene reacts with AgNO3 in ethanol, two isomeric ethers are formed. Suggest structures, and propose a mechanism for their formation
In a strongly acidic solution, cyclohexa-1,4-diene tautomerizes to cyclohexa-1,3-diene. Propose a mechanism for this rearrangement, and explain why it is energetically favorable.