Rank each group of compounds in order of increasing heat of hydrogenation.
(b)
Rank each group of compounds in order of increasing heat of hydrogenation.
(b)
When 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene undergoes solvolysis in hot ethanol, two products are formed. Propose a mechanism that accounts for both of these products.
Draw another resonance form for each of the substituted allylic cations shown in the preceding figure, showing how the positive charge is shared by another carbon atom. In each case, state whether your second resonance form is a more important or less important resonance contributor than the first structure. (Which structure places the positive charge on the more-substituted carbon atom?)
Treatment of an alkyl halide with AgNO3 in alcohol often promotes ionization.
Ag+ + R–Cl → AgCl + R+
When 4-chloro-2-methylhex-2-ene reacts with AgNO3 in ethanol, two isomeric ethers are formed. Suggest structures, and propose a mechanism for their formation
In a strongly acidic solution, cyclohexa-1,4-diene tautomerizes to cyclohexa-1,3-diene. Propose a mechanism for this rearrangement, and explain why it is energetically favorable.
Rank each group of compounds in order of increasing heat of hydrogenation.
(a) hexa-1,2-diene; hexa-1,3,5-triene; hexa-1,3-diene; hexa-1,4-diene; hexa-1,5-diene; hexa-2,4-diene