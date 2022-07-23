Chlorination of Aromatics

Chlorination of aromatics involves the introduction of chlorine atoms into an aromatic ring, typically using chlorine gas (Cl2) in the presence of a Lewis acid catalyst like aluminum chloride (AlCl3). This reaction also follows the electrophilic aromatic substitution mechanism, where the chlorine acts as the electrophile. The presence of the Lewis acid enhances the electrophilicity of chlorine, facilitating the substitution process and leading to the formation of chlorinated aromatic products.