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Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 43b
Chapter 17, Problem 43b

Predict the major product at the end of each sequence.
(b)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction in the sequence. The benzene ring undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution with Cl₂ in the presence of AlCl₃, a Lewis acid catalyst. This reaction introduces a chlorine atom onto the benzene ring. The chlorine substituent is an electron-withdrawing group and directs subsequent substitutions to the meta position.
Step 2: Consider the second reaction in the sequence. The benzene ring reacts with SO₃ in the presence of H₂SO₄, which is a sulfonation reaction. The sulfonic acid group (-SO₃H) is introduced onto the benzene ring. Since the chlorine substituent directs substitutions to the meta position, the sulfonic acid group will be added to the meta position relative to the chlorine atom.
Step 3: Draw the intermediate product after the first reaction, showing the benzene ring with a chlorine atom attached. Then, draw the final product after the second reaction, showing the benzene ring with both the chlorine atom and the sulfonic acid group in a meta relationship.
Step 4: Confirm the regioselectivity of the reactions by considering the electronic effects of the substituents. Chlorine is an electron-withdrawing group due to its inductive effect, and it directs electrophilic substitutions to the meta position. The sulfonation reaction follows this directive.
Step 5: Ensure the major product is correctly predicted by verifying the positions of the substituents on the benzene ring. The final product should have the chlorine atom and the sulfonic acid group in a meta relationship, consistent with the directing effects of the chlorine substituent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This process is crucial for understanding how aromatic compounds react, as the stability of the aromatic system allows for substitution rather than addition, preserving the aromaticity of the compound.
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Reagents and Catalysts

In the given reaction, chlorine (Cl2) acts as the electrophile, while aluminum chloride (AlCl3) serves as a Lewis acid catalyst that facilitates the generation of a more reactive electrophile. Understanding the role of these reagents is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction and the nature of the products formed.
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Sulfonation of Aromatic Compounds

The sulfonation of aromatic compounds involves the introduction of a sulfonyl group (SO3H) into the aromatic ring, typically using sulfur trioxide (SO3) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4). This reaction is significant in organic synthesis as it modifies the properties of the aromatic compound and can influence subsequent reactions, such as further substitutions.
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Related Practice
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