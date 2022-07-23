Textbook Question
Predict the major product at the end of each sequence.
(a)
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Predict the major product at the end of each sequence.
(a)
Predict the site(s) of electrophilic attack on these compounds.
1,4-Benzoquinone is a good Diels–Alder dienophile. Predict the products of its reaction with
a. buta-1,3-diene
b. cyclopenta-1,3-diene
Predict the products.
To synthesize m-ethylbenzenesulfonic acid, a student attempted the Friedel–Crafts alkylation of benzenesulfonic acid with bromoethane. Do you predict that this reaction was successful? If not, propose an alternative synthesis.
Predict the products formed when m-cresol (m-methylphenol) reacts with
(c) bromine in CCl4 in the dark