Predict the products.

Textbook Question
Starting from toluene, propose a synthesis of this trisubstituted benzene.
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Starting from toluene, propose a synthesis of this trisubstituted benzene.
Predict the major product at the end of each sequence.
(a)
Predict the site(s) of electrophilic attack on these compounds.
Propose a synthetic sequence of this trisubstituted benzene starting from toluene.
Predict the major product at the end of each sequence.
(b)
To synthesize m-ethylbenzenesulfonic acid, a student attempted the Friedel–Crafts alkylation of benzenesulfonic acid with bromoethane. Do you predict that this reaction was successful? If not, propose an alternative synthesis.