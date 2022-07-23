Predict the products.

Rearrangement of Products

In some electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions, the products can undergo rearrangement to form more stable structures. This is particularly relevant when the electrophile is a carbocation, which can shift to form a more stable tertiary or secondary carbocation. Understanding the stability of potential carbocation intermediates is key to predicting the final products of the reaction, as it influences the outcome and the types of substituents that can be formed.