Predict the site(s) of electrophilic attack on these compounds.

Step 5: Determine the directing effects for compound (b). Both -OCH₃ and -CH₃ are ortho/para-directing groups. The -OCH₃ group will strongly activate the ortho and para positions relative to itself, while the -CH₃ group will activate its own ortho and para positions. The most likely sites of electrophilic attack will be the positions that are activated by both groups or are sterically favorable.