Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
f. 1-phenyl-2,2-dimethylpropane
Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
f. 1-phenyl-2,2-dimethylpropane
Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.
(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + sodium methoxide (NaOCH3)
(b) 2,4-dimethylchlorobenzene + sodium hydroxide, 350 °C
The highly reactive triple bond of benzyne is a powerful dienophile. Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reaction of benzyne (from chlorobenzene and NaOH, heated) with cyclopentadiene.
Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
g. n-butylbenzene
Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.
(c) p-nitrobromobenzene + methylamine (CH3–NH2)
(d) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + excess hydrazine (H2N–NH2)
Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
h.