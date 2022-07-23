Reaction Conditions and Mechanism Pathways

The reaction conditions, such as temperature and solvent, significantly influence the mechanism and products of organic reactions. For instance, higher temperatures can favor elimination reactions or promote nucleophilic substitutions over electrophilic ones. In the case of 2,4-dimethylchlorobenzene with sodium hydroxide at 350 °C, the elevated temperature may facilitate a more favorable pathway for nucleophilic substitution, leading to different products compared to reactions at lower temperatures.